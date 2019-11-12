International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi court issues bailable warrant against Tharoor for 'scorpion on Shivling' remark

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 14:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 14:39 IST
Delhi court issues bailable warrant against Tharoor for 'scorpion on Shivling' remark
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court has issued a bailable warrant against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for not appearing in a criminal defamation complaint against him over his alleged 'scorpion on Shivling' remarks referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Naveen Kumar Kashyap on Monday issued the warrant against the Congress leader for November 27, noting that neither Tharoor nor his counsel appeared before the court.

The magistrate also imposed a fine of Rs 500 on the complainant, Delhi BJP leader Rajiv Babbar, who also did not appear before the court. However, Babbar was represented by a junior counsel. "Neither complainant nor his main counsel is present. An exemption application is moved on behalf of the complainant. The same is vague in nature. It is stated in the application that he is in personal difficulty but what is such 'difficulty' is not explained at all in the application," the court said.

"Still, taking a lenient view, instead of dismissing the present complaint about reasons of non-­appearance of the complainant, he is burdened with a cost of Rs 500 to be deposited with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Central District, Tis Hazari Court," it added. The court also referred to the non-appearance of Tharoor and his counsel. It said it was taking a "lenient view" and issuing bailable warrants against the accused with a sum of Rs 5,000 and notice to his surety for November 27, 2019.

"The process should be issued within one week," it said. The court was hearing a criminal complaint filed against Tharoor by Babbar, who had said his religious sentiments were hurt by the Congress leader's statement.

In October last year, Tharoor had claimed that an unnamed RSS leader had compared Prime Minister Modi to "a scorpion sitting on a Shivling". He termed it an "extraordinarily striking metaphor". Tharoor was granted bail in the case in June on a personal bond of Rs 20,000 after he appeared before the court and moved an application.

The complainant said, "I am a devotee of Lord Shiva... However, the accused (Tharoor) completely disregarded the sentiments of crores of Shiva devotees, (and) made the statement which hurt the sentiments of all Lord Shiva devotees, both in India and outside the country." "The complainant's religious sentiments were hurt and the accused deliberately did this malicious act, intending to outrage the religious feelings of Lord Shiva devotees by insulting their religious belief," the complaint added.

The complaint also described Tharoor's statement as "intolerable abuse" and "absolute vilification" of the faith of millions of people. The complaint was filed under sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

51 children, three teachers injured in chemical attack in China's Kaiyuan

As many as 51 children and three teachers were injured on Monday after a man scaled the wall of a kindergarten in southwestern China and sprayed caustic soda on them. Nearly 40 minutes after the attack in Kaiyuan, Yunnan province, the polic...

Women with preeclampsia remain at higher risk for cardiac conditions: Study

Women who have gestational hypertension or preeclampsia during at least one pregnancy remains at a higher risk of suffering from cardiovascular risk in their 60s, suggests a recent study. Research published in the journal of the American Co...

Both English, Telugu medium schools should continue in Andhra Pradesh, says BJP leader Dinakar

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Tuesday demanded that both English and Telegu medium schools should continue in Andhra Pradesh. The state government had recently issued an order giving permission to the Commissioner of School Education to conve...

JB Chemicals and Pharma reports Q2 net profit at Rs 94 crore

JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Tuesday reported 82 per cent jump in its profit after tax during the second quarter at Rs 94 crore from Rs 51 crore in Q2 FY19. While sales grew only 5 per cent to Rs 449 crore from Rs 427 crore, othe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019