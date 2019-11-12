Germany detains three Islamic State suspects over attack plan

German police have detained three people in the western city of Offenbach on suspicion of planning an attack using explosives on behalf of the Islamic State militant group, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said the main suspect is a 24-year-old German of Macedonian origin who had wanted to manufacture explosives and had tried to buy a weapon online. His two accomplices are Turkish nationals aged 22 and 21.

The three suspects wanted to kill as many "infidels" as possible in the attack, Frankfurt prosecutor Nadja Niesen said in a statement.

