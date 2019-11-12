International Development News
Development News Edition

Germany detains three Islamic State suspects over attack plan

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 16:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 16:17 IST
Germany detains three Islamic State suspects over attack plan
Image Credit: Wikimedia

German police have detained three people in the western city of Offenbach on suspicion of planning an attack using explosives on behalf of the Islamic State militant group, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said the main suspect is a 24-year-old German of Macedonian origin who had wanted to manufacture explosives and had tried to buy a weapon online. His two accomplices are Turkish nationals aged 22 and 21.

The three suspects wanted to kill as many "infidels" as possible in the attack, Frankfurt prosecutor Nadja Niesen said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Samar: Rebels kill at least 6 Philippine troops in one of the deadliest ambush

HIGHLIGHTSA communist rebel ambush killed six Philippine soldiers and wounded 20 others in one of the deadliest assaults in the Philippines five-decade-old Maoist insurgency.Troops patrolling on foot on the eastern island of Samar were hit ...

UPDATE 6-Nissan cuts profit forecast after 70% quarterly plunge

Nissan Motor Co reported a 70 drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday and cut its full-year forecast to an 11-year low, hit by a strong yen and falling sales, and highlighting the turmoil at the Japanese automaker after the ouster of Carlos Gho...

Soccer-Sterling-Gomez row should have been handled internally-Ferdinand

England boss Gareth Southgates decision to drop Raheem Sterling for a clash with team mate Joe Gomez will only heap the pressure on the winger and the issue could have been dealt with better, former defender Rio Ferdinand said on Tuesday. S...

Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty mock fall-out reports with funny video

Superstar Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Rohit Shetty on Tuesday gave a cheeky response to the reports of a rift over their much-anticipated cop drama Sooryavanshi. Akshay, 52, shared a video on Instagram, which featured the leading lady of Soo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019