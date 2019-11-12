International Development News
In reversal, Mulvaney says he won't sue over impeachment probe subpoena

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 21:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 21:01 IST
In reversal, Mulvaney says he won't sue over impeachment probe subpoena
US President Donald Trump

White House acting chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney on Tuesday said in a court filing that he would not bring a lawsuit challenging a subpoena for his testimony in the impeachment probe into President Donald Trump, adding that at the direction of the president he would not cooperate with the investigation.

The move was a reversal for Mulvaney, who on Monday said in a court filing that he planned to bring a lawsuit.

