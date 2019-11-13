International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-'Viva Felipe!': Communist-run Cuba welcomes Spanish king

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Havana
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 02:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 02:12 IST
UPDATE 1-'Viva Felipe!': Communist-run Cuba welcomes Spanish king
Image Credit: Pixabay

With cries of "Viva Felipe!" and "Viva Espana!" Cubans greeted King Felipe in Old Havana, the first state visit ever by a Spanish monarch to Cuba, Spain's former colony turned Communist-run nation. Earlier in the day, Felipe and his wife Letizia laid flowers at the monument in Havana to Jose Marti, a symbol of Cuba's struggle for independence from Spain, before meeting with President Miguel Diaz-Canel in the Palace of the Revolution.

The king then held closed-door conversations with Diaz-Canel during which they agreed to further develop positive bilateral political and economic relations, according to Cuban state-run media. Spain is Cuba's third-largest trading partner and one of its top investors. The visit illustrates the normalization of Europe's relations with Cuba even as the United States doubles down on a decades-old policy of seeking to force the government to reform by tightening its crippling trade embargo.

Some Spanish politicians and Cuban dissidents have criticized the trip, saying it legitimizes Cuba's one-party system at a time of increased repression. Yet many locals are grateful for what they see as a sign of support for the Cuban people, struggling with a crisis in the inefficient state-run economy in the wake of a decline of support from ally Venezuela and increased U.S. sanctions.

"Spain remains our parent nation and we identify a lot with it, so their visit is very important to us," said Havana resident Maria Pazos, whose paternal great-grandparents came from Catalonia. "It's also a reaffirmation that we are not alone, that we have support." Historic and family bonds have long underpinned Cuban-Spanish relations, sometimes regardless of the political flavor of the moment. Revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, for example, whose father was a Spanish immigrant, had surprisingly good relations with former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco.

The royal visit was timed so the couple could take part in the celebrations of the 500th anniversary of the founding of the Cuban capital by a Spanish conquistador. Havana was once one of the most important cities in the Spanish empire, providing a port for its treasure fleet. Diaz-Canel's wife Lis Cuesta took Letizia on a tour of Old Havana that has received a facelift since the 1990s and is considered an architectural jewel due its mix of colonial, Art Deco and neoclassical styles.

Felipe later joined Letizia at the cathedral, which previously housed the remains of explorer Christopher Columbus, whose encounter with Cuba in the service of the Spanish crown led to it being colonized by the Spaniards. The remains of Columbus were moved to Spain after Cuba became independent of that country in the 1890s.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

Hiroshi Matano appointed as Executive Vice President of MIGA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Trump campaign wanted updates on 2016 WikiLeaks releases on Clinton -ex-aide testifies

U.S. President Donald Trumps 2016 campaign was keen to keep abreast of the release of emails potentially damaging to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, reaching all the way to Trump himself, the Republicans former deputy campaign chairma...

Isotropic Systems Completes Bi-Directional Over-the-Air Satellite Tests

Isotropic Systems announced today that it has completed a key milestone in its development path towards a new generation of multi-beam, high performance and low-cost satellite ground terminals. The UK-based company demonstrated bi-directio...

UPDATE 2-Musk says Tesla's first European production plant will be in Berlin

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday the electric-car maker is going to build a new vehicle factory as well as an engineering and design center in the German capital, Berlin.He said in an awards ceremony in Germany th...

'Dreamers,' Democrats rally behind DACA as U.S. top court mulls program's fate

Immigrants known as Dreamers and senior Democrats rallied behind the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program on Tuesday as the U.S. Supreme Court considered whether to let President Donald Trump end it.Hundreds of demonstra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019