SC upholds former Karnataka Speaker's order disqualfying 17 MLAs
The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the disqualification of 17 Congress-JD(S) MLAs in Karnataka on orders of the Speaker but allowed them to contest the December 5 bypolls. The court struck down the portion of the Speaker's order by which the legislators were disqualified till the end of the 15th Karnataka Assembly.
The apex court's verdict paved way for the disqualified MLAs to contest the December 5 bypolls in Karnataka. A three-judge bench of justices N V Ramana, Sanjiv Khanna and Krishna Murari said if elected in bypolls, these disqualified MLAs can become ministers or hold public office.
The bench deprecated the manner in which the disqualified MLAs directly approached it without first moving high court. The court said its verdict is based on facts and circumstance of case and does not interfere in the Speaker's power to disqualify members.
The top court passed the verdict on petitions filed by these disqualified MLAs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Supreme Court
- Karnataka
- MLAs
- NV Ramana
- Karnataka Assembly
- Krishna Murari
- Sanjiv Khanna
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Two more independent MLAs extend support to BJP
45 Sena MLAs want to be part of Maha govt with BJP: Kakade
45 Sena MLAs want govt formation with Fadnavis as CM: BJP MP
Tomar, Khanna to be central observers in BJP MLAs meet in Mumbai
Cong MLAs in Haryana to elect legislature party leader on Friday