International Development News
Development News Edition

HC issues notice to Centre on PIL over passport rules on sex reassignment surgery

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 16:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 16:31 IST
HC issues notice to Centre on PIL over passport rules on sex reassignment surgery
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Chennai resident has moved the Madras High Court, seeking to declare passport rules which require submission of Sex Reassignment Surgery certificate for gender determination as "unconstitutional", saying they violate Article 21 of the Constitution that deals with personal liberty. A division bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and N Seshasayee issued a notice to Union Ministries of Law and Justice and External Affairs, returnable by December 12, on the petition of Sivakumar TD.

The petitioner, who has been actively involved in furthering the interests of the LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, and Queer) community, referred to a Supreme Court judgment relating to the rights of transgenders in the plea. He said the judgment had authoritatively held that any insistence for Sex Reassignment Surgery (SRS) for declaring one's gender was 'immoral' and 'illegal'.

The judgment also held that a person's right to choose and express a gender identity fell within the ambit of Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution. Alluding to Passport Rules 1980, with reference to change of sex in their passport and list of documents to be provided, Sivakumar said Rule 39 sought from an applicant certification from the hospital where the sex-change surgery was performed.

He contended that the rule was illegal and unconstitutional. Highlighting the plight of transgender people who applied for passports as late as 2016, the petitioner said though the apex court had laid down clear directives that insistence on SRS certificate was illegal, they were required to produce a medical certificate for it.

He submitted that the world over insistence on SRS certificate was held to be 'unnecessary' and 'violative' of the choice of the individual. The petitioner sought the intervention of the high court to declare passport rules requiring the production of SRS certificate as unconstitutional and being violative of Article 21 of the Constitution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

1,005 cases of sexual atrocities against minors in Odisha till June: Congress

A total of 1,005 minor girls have faced sexual harassment in just six months and the state government has not been able to punish the culprits, said Leader of Congress legislative party in Odisha assembly Narasingha Mishra on Wednesday. The...

After massive protests, JNU announces roll-back of hostel fee hike

The Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Executive Committee has announced a roll-back on the hike of hostel fees and other stipulations after massive protests by the students of the varsity that escalated over the past few days. The universitys...

UPDATE 2-Growth in global oil demand to slow from 2025 - IEA

Growth in global oil demand is expected to slow from 2025 as fuel efficiency improves and the use of electric vehicles increases, but consumption is unlikely to peak in the next two decades, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday...

Vakrangee Q2FY2019-20 Financial Results

- Total Income stood at INR 172.75 Crore, QoQ growth of 17.28 - PAT stood at INR 10.87 Crore, QoQ growth of 39.10 - 21,000 Total No. of NextGen Outlets - 8,500 Operational 12,500 under On-Boarding process MUMBAI, India, Nov. 13, 2019 PRNe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019