Georgia executes man convicted of killing convenience store clerk

The state of Georgia executed on Wednesday a man who was convicted of fatally shooting a convenience store clerk before stealing two 12-packs of beer with an accomplice more than 20 years ago, the state's department of corrections said.

Ray Cromartie, 52, was executed by lethal injection and pronounced dead at 10:59 p.m. EST (3:39 a.m. GMT) at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson, for the killing of Richard Slysz in 1994.

