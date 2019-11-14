International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Two killed, 35 wounded in Baghdad protests - police, medics

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Baghdad
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 14:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 13:53 IST
UPDATE 1-Two killed, 35 wounded in Baghdad protests - police, medics
Image Credit: Flickr

Security forces killed two protesters and wounded 35 others in Baghdad on Thursday, police and medical sources said, as thousands of Iraqis continued a wave of anti-government protests.

One protester died immediately after a tear gas canister hit his head and another died in hospital from wounds from a stun bomb fired by security forces, the sources said. Security forces used live fire, rubber bullets and shot tear gas canisters in a bid to disperse hundreds of protesters gathered near Tahrir Square, a Reuters cameraman said.

Most of those hurt had choked on tear gas or had been hit by rubber bullets and were taken to hospital, medical sources said. Protesters said the security forces had stepped up their firing of tear gas canisters and rubber bullets early on Thursday morning.

More than 300 people have been killed since Oct. 1, as security forces have fired tear gas canisters and rubber bullets at crowds of protesters. Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi's government has taken some measures to try to quell the unrest, including handouts to the poor and creating more job opportunities for college graduates.

But it has failed to keep up with the growing demands of demonstrators who are now calling for an overhaul of Iraq's sectarian political system and the departure of its entire ruling elite. The unrest is among the biggest and most complex challenges to the current ruling elite since it took power after the U.S. invasion and the toppling of dictator Saddam Hussein in 2003.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

.

Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh at Holkar Cricket Stadium here on Thursday. Bangladesh 1st InningsIslamc W Saha b Ishant 6 Imrul Kayesc A Rahane b Umesh 6Mominul Haque b Ashwin 37 Mohammad...

US manufacturing group hacked by China as trade talks intensified-sources

As trade talks between Washington and Beijing intensified earlier this year, suspected Chinese hackers broke into an industry group for U.S. manufacturers that has helped shape President Donald Trumps trade policies, according to two people...

.

Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh at Holkar Cricket Stadium here on Thursday. Bangladesh 1st InningsIslamc W Saha b Ishant 6 Imrul Kayesc A Rahane b Umesh 6Mominul Haque b Ashwin 37 Mohammad...

Modern apes smarter than pre-humans: Study

Living great apes are smarter than our pre-human ancestor Australopithecus, a group that included the famous Lucy, according to a study. The study, published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B, challenges the long-held idea t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019