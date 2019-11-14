International Development News
Bengal: Four, including husband, gets life imprisonment for killing pregnant woman over dowry

  • PTI
  • |
  • Raiganj
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 21:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 21:04 IST
Bengal: Four, including husband, gets life imprisonment for killing pregnant woman over dowry

A court in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district on Thursday sentenced four persons to life imprisonment for murdering a 22-year-old pregnant woman 14 years ago due to her father's inability to pay more dowry. The four convicted by North Dinajpur Fast Track Court (2) Judge B K Prasad included victim Sabina Khatun's husband Mahidur Rahman, and three others.

According to the complaint lodged by Khatun's father Hakimuddin at Kaliaganj police station after the incident, he had paid Rs 8 lakh and 50 gram gold ornaments as dowry to Rahman, a school teacher, during the wedding. However, six months after the wedding, Rahman had demanded an additional dowry of Rs 5 lakh, the complaint said.

According to the prosecution, due to Hakimuddin's failure to pay the demanded sum, the accused persons killed Khatun on September 23, 2005, chopped her body into pieces and threw the body parts at different locations under Raiganj and Kaliaganj police station limits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

