UK police arrest man on suspected Syria-related terrorism offences
British police said on Thursday they had arrested a 26-year-old man at Heathrow Airport who had arrived from Turkey, on suspicion of terrorism offenses related to Syria.
"He was arrested on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement. "The arrest is Syria-related."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
