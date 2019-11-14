Sub-inspector sentenced to life for killing accused in custody in TN

A court here on Thursday sentenced a police sub-inspector to life imprisonment for shooting to death an accused during interrogation in connection with a scuffle at a police station in 2014. Sessions Judge Shanmuga Sundaram sentenced Kalidoss, accused of shooting to death Syed Mohammed at the SP Pattinam police station here.

The judge rejected the sub-inspector's claim that he opened fire after the accused stabbed him with a knife following a wordy duel while in custody. He cited forensic report, which stated that the SI had injured himself.

The sub-inspector was charged under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), besides slapping a fine of Rs two lakh, which he was asked to hand over to the parents of the victim. According to prosecution, Kalidoss shot dead the man, who was picked up for questioning following a complaint from a local trader in connection with a minor scuffle.

The SI had beaten up Syed Mohammed and threatened him with his service pistol. When the accused had caught hold of Kalidoss's shirt in a fit of rage, the latter fired two rounds, killing Mohammed on the spot.

Subsequently, the SI was arrested and suspended.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)