UPDATE 2-At least five wounded after shooting at California high school - officials

At least five people were wounded after a shooter opened fire at a high school in Santa Clarita, California, a city north of Los Angeles, officials said.

A suspect described as a male Asian in black clothing was still at large, the Santa Clarita Valley sheriff said on Twitter. "This is still a very active situation. Reports of approximately 5 victims being treated. Parents, deputies are on the scene everywhere protecting your children," the Santa Clarita Valley branch of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office tweeted.

Saugus High School and all schools in the William S. Hart district were placed on lockdown while authorities flooded the area. Video from local NBC television showed a line of students walking away from the school and a row of police and fire department vehicles parked out front.

KTLA video, broadcast on CNN, showed one woman being loaded into an ambulance. "Several injured. LASD resources on-site and searching for the suspect," Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Undersheriff Tim Murakami said in a post on Twitter. "Will be locking down area schools. Advise residents to shelter in place and report any suspicious activity."

