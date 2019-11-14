International Development News
Development News Edition

Second staffer says Trump, Sondland discussed need for Ukraine 'investigations' -AP

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 22:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 22:42 IST
Second staffer says Trump, Sondland discussed need for Ukraine 'investigations' -AP
US President Donald Trump (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

A second staffer for the U.S. Embassy in Kiev overheard a phone call between President Donald Trump and the U.S. envoy to the European Union, in which the need for Ukraine to conduct "investigations" was discussed, the Associated Press reported on Thursday, citing an unnamed source briefed on the situation.

On Wednesday, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, William Taylor, disclosed the previously unknown July 26 call in public comments during Congress' first televised hearings amid lawmakers' impeachment inquiry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-U.S. wrong to push Turkey to drop Russian defences -Erdogan

Turkeys president Tayyip Erdogan said Washington was not right to propose that Ankara get rid of the Russian S-400 missile defences it purchased, calling it an infringement of sovereign rights, according to Turkish media. In a meeting at th...

New Ashok Nagar: 3 injured as parking dispute leads to scuffle

Three men were injured after a scuffle over a parking dispute in East Delhis New Ashok Nagar area, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Tuesday.One of the victims alleged that he was hit with a helmet, while another claimed h...

EU launches legal case against Britain over commission post

Brussels, Nov 14 AFP The EU on Thursday launched a legal case against London for failing to nominate a commissioner, despite the Brexit delay that keeps Britain in the bloc. The European Commission, the EUs executive arm has today sent a le...

California school shooting injures four, suspect in custody

Los Angeles, Nov 14 AFP At least four people were injured in a shooting at a high school north of Los Angeles Thursday, triggering a police hunt for the suspect who was later taken into custody. Police and ambulances swarmed the area around...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019