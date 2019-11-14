Second staffer says Trump, Sondland discussed need for Ukraine 'investigations' -AP
A second staffer for the U.S. Embassy in Kiev overheard a phone call between President Donald Trump and the U.S. envoy to the European Union, in which the need for Ukraine to conduct "investigations" was discussed, the Associated Press reported on Thursday, citing an unnamed source briefed on the situation.
On Wednesday, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, William Taylor, disclosed the previously unknown July 26 call in public comments during Congress' first televised hearings amid lawmakers' impeachment inquiry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
