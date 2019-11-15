International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Google antitrust probe to expand into Android - CNBC

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 02:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 02:38 IST
UPDATE 1-Google antitrust probe to expand into Android - CNBC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The 50 attorneys general investigating advertising practices at Alphabet Inc's Google are planning to expand their antitrust probe into the unit's flagship Android business, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The Google probe is being led by the Texas attorney general's office and is known to be focused on its search and digital advertising businesses.

The Alphabet unit also faces two other major inquiries — a U.S. Justice Department investigation and a probe by the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee — both of which have broad reviews of the big internet companies underway. Last year, Google was fined 4.34 billion euros by the European Commission, saying the tech giant gave itself an unfair advantage by pre-installing its Chrome browser and Google search app on Android smartphones and notebooks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Malawi’s farmers expected to benefit from 40 million Norwegian Kroners

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Google antitrust probe to expand into Android - CNBC

The 50 attorneys general investigating advertising practices at Alphabet Incs Google are planning to expand their antitrust probe into the units flagship Android business, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.Go...

Superdome renovations to include standing-room-only area

Architectural renderings revealed Thursday show a number of proposed changes for the New Orleans Superdome as part of a 450 million renovation, including the addition of standing-room only viewing areas. The Superdome Commission has already...

Buccaneers launch scholarship for female players

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the first NFL team to establish a college scholarship program for female high school football players. A 250,000 commitment from the teams foundation was announced Thursday and is open to all female seniors nati...

Rugby-I couldn't turn down Toronto offer, says Williams

Sonny Bill Williams said on Thursday he had not planned to return to rugby league but felt the offer to join Toronto Wolfpack ahead of their debut in Englands top-tier Super League was too good to turn down. The 34-year-old New Zealander, s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019