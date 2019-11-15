U.S. Secretary of Defense Esper says crucial S.Korea pay more for U.S. troops
U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on Friday it is crucial the United States and South Korea reach an agreement on cost-sharing for U.S. troops in the South by the end of the year with a higher burden to be shared by Seoul.
South Korea is a wealthy country and could and should pay more for the deployment of U.S. military in the South, Esper told a briefing after meeting South Korean Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo.
