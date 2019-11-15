International Development News
U.S. Secretary of Defense Esper says crucial S.Korea pay more for U.S. troops

  • Reuters
  • Washington DC
Image Credit: Twitter (@SecArmy)

U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on Friday it is crucial the United States and South Korea reach an agreement on cost-sharing for U.S. troops in the South by the end of the year with a higher burden to be shared by Seoul.

South Korea is a wealthy country and could and should pay more for the deployment of U.S. military in the South, Esper told a briefing after meeting South Korean Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

