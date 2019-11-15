International Development News
Development News Edition

HC denies bail to Chidambaram in INX Media money laundering case, says he played key role

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 15:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 15:30 IST
HC denies bail to Chidambaram in INX Media money laundering case, says he played key role

The Delhi High Court Friday denied bail to former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case filed by the ED, saying prima facie allegations against him are serious in nature and he played active and key role in the offence. Justice Suresh Kait said that wrong message will be sent to the society if bail is granted to Chidambaram in this case.

"I am not inclined to grant bail," Justice Kait said. While pronouncing the verdict, he said the material collected by the ED in the money laundering case is distinct, different and independent with that collected by the CBI in the corruption case.

Even the investigation done in this case is different from the CBI's case, the court said, adding that in cases of economic offences, the entire community gets affected. "I am conscious that bail is rule and jail is exception but a wrong message would be sent to the society, if bail is granted in this case," the judge said.

The high court had reserved the order on November 8 on the bail petition after hearing the arguments of counsel for Chidambaram and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The ED had arrested him in the money laundering case on October 16 and presently he in judicial custody till November 27 under the order of a trial court.

Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case and was granted bail by the Supreme Court on October 22. The case was registered by the CBI on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

Thereafter, the ED had lodged a money-laundering case in this regard in 2017. The 74-year-old senior Congress leader had sought bail saying as the evidence is documentary and in the custody of probe agencies, he cannot tamper them and the ED had opposed his plea on the ground that he has tried to influence and threaten witnesses.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the ED, had contended that the set of evidence in the money laundering case and the CBI corruption case is different and the PMLA case is more heinous and "much, much, much more serious than it meets the eyes". "It is the gravest of grave offence as it is an economic offence which is a standalone offence," he had argued.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram, had said since the beginning, the probe agency's case was never that the Congress leader tried to influence witnesses, but suddenly in October, when he was in custody, it was alleged that he had tried to put pressure and influence key witnesses. Chidambaram had denied the ED's claim that he used the office of finance minister for personal gains and laundered the proceeds of crime, saying no material directly or indirectly linking him with the alleged offence has been put to him so far or placed before the court.

The purpose of ED's opposition to grant of bail is not to advance the cause of justice but to harm his health which has already suffered severe damage after 75 days of custody since August 21, he had said. Chidambaram had referred to the Supreme Court's October 22 order granting him bail in the CBI case and said it has stated there was no evidence of tampering, flight risk and influencing witnesses against him in the corruption case.

The senior Congress leader is lodged in Tihar Jail under judicial custody in the ED's money-laundering case. On November 1, the high court while disposing of the interim bail plea of Chidambaram, who was suffering from Crohn's disease, had directed the Tihar Jail superintendent to provide him clean and hygienic surroundings and also mineral water, home cooked food and mosquito protection nets and repellant.

He had sought anticipatory bail in the money laundering case from the high court which dismissed the plea. The decision was challenged in the Supreme Court which also refused to grant him relief. The ED had arrested him in the money laundering case on October 16. He was arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Ousted 'bad news' U.S. ambassador to Ukraine to testify in Trump impeachment probe

The former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, whom President Donald Trump called bad news before firing her, will be in the spotlight on Friday when she testifies on the second day of televised impeachment hearings.The session before the House of ...

UPDATE 1-BT keeps Champions League soccer rights in $1.5 billion UK deal

BT has retained the UK broadcast rights to Champions League soccer for three years from 2021 at an annual cost of 400 million pounds 512 million, despite reported competition from rival Sky.The price is in line with the current three-year c...

Joint action by all agencies needed to combat air pollution in Delhi: Javadekar

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday called for joint action by all agencies to combat the worsening air quality in the national capital, choking under a thick layer of smog. A thick layer of toxic smog engulfed the city a...

South Korean, Chinese students face off over Hong Kong protests

Kim Ji-mun, a 23-year-old South Korean university student, had just put up a banner on campus with his friends in support of Hong Kongs pro-democracy protests when a group of Chinese students tried to take it down.The encounter at Hanyang U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019