HIGHLIGHTS-Hong Kong paralysed for 5th day, students guard campuses

Anti-government protesters paralyzed parts of Hong Kong for a fifth day on Friday, forcing schools to close and blocking some main roads, as university students barricaded campuses and authorities struggled to calm the violence.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam condemned an "attack" in London on the city's justice secretary saying the incident was barbaric and violated the principles of a civilized society. Latest news from the protests:

- 1000 p.m. (1400 GMT on Thursday): The U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission says the U.S. Congress should enact legislation that would suspend the special economic status Hong Kong enjoys under U.S. law should China deploy forces to crush protests in the territory. - 1434 GMT on Thursday: China President Xi Jinping says restoring order and stopping violence is the most urgent task for Hong Kong, China's state television CCTV reported.

- 1540 GMT on Thursday: Hong Kong government says in a statement in response to a report issued by the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission that foreign legislatures should not interfere in the internal affairs of the city. - 1816 GMT on Thursday: The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department expresses sadness at the death of a cleaning service worker on Thursday night after he was hit in the head by hard objects during a protest.

- 1947 GMT on Thursday: Hong Kong's secretary for justice, Teresa Cheng, castigates a violent mob in London on Thursday for causing her "serious bodily harm" as she made her way to an event. A video clip shows a group of protesters surrounding her, and her later falling to the ground. The secretary made a report to the police in London. - 2348 GMT on Thursday: Transport Department says Tolo Highway and Cross Harbour Tunnel have been suspended because of road blockages and damaged facilities. East Rail Line stations between University and Lo Wu/Lok Ma Chau at the border are closed. About 210 sets of traffic lights are under urgent repair.

- 2352 GMT on Thursday: MTR Corp says train service on the West Rail Line is disrupted. - 0035 GMT on Friday: Carrie Lam expresses outrage at the attack on the secretary for justice in London saying it was barbaric and must be strongly condemned.

- 0325 GMT on Friday: China's embassy in Britain strongly condemns the attack. - 0425 GMT Friday: Police say part of Tolo Highway in New Territories has reopened.

- 0514 GMT Friday: Hundreds of people, both office workers, and protesters swarm roads in Central, the city's business district, at lunchtime for a fifth day, while a few hundred take to the streets in the eastern district of Tai Koo. - 0516 GMT Friday: Police classify as murder the death of a 70-year-old cleaner who was hit in the head by hard objects during a protest.

- 0600 GMT Friday: Hospital Authority says 11 people, aged 15-62, were injured between midnight and 11.30 a.m. One is in critical condition, eight stable and the others discharged. - 0808 GMT Friday: Hong Kong stocks end the week with the biggest weekly loss in 3 months.

- 0807 GMT Friday: Muslims pray at Kowloon Mosque for return of peace to Hong Kong - broadcaster RTHK reported. - 0821 GMT Friday: Police say 58 people were arrested on Thursday, aged 12-62, for charges including illegal assembly, possession of offensive weapons and arson, etc.

- 0830 GMT Friday: Hong Kong confirms its economy plunged into its first recession in a decade in the third quarter, weighed down by increasingly violent anti-government protests and the escalating U.S.-China trade war. - 0910 GMT Friday: British police say they are investigating the assault on the Hong Kong justice secretary.

- 1008 GMT Friday: Hong Kong's Chief Secretary for Administration Matthew Cheung says civil servants will be sacked if they are arrested for taking part in unlawful public activities - 1012 GMT Friday: Cheung reaffirms that the government aims to hold a fair and safe district council elections this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)