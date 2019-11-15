Lawyers in Delhi's district courts call off strike

Lawyers in all the six district courts in Delhi called off their strike on Friday, which was underway since November 4 after a clash between advocates and police at the Tis Hazari court. The Coordination Committee of All District Courts Bar Associations took the decision in a meeting of the office bearers after the Delhi High Court order directed the lawyers to resolve the matter.

"We respect the order of the High Court so the abstinence from work is suspended, work to be resumed from Saturday. Our fight for Advocates Protection Act will continue," said Mahavir Sharma, chairman of the organisation. At least 20 security personnel and several advocates were injured in the clash over a parking dispute at the Tis Hazari court on November 2. Lawyers in the six district courts have been on strike since November 4 to protest against the clash.

