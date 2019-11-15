RFL case: Court sends ex-Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh to ED custody
A court here on Friday sent former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh and former CMD of Religare Enterprises Ltd Sunil Godhwani to ED custody till November 18 in a money laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL). A duty magistrate sent both the accused to the Enforcement Directorate's custody in a proceeding held at the Tihar central jail due to an ongoing strike by lawyers in district courts.
The ED had taken both the accused in its custody on November 14 inside the jail here, where they were lodged in a case filed by the Delhi Police in relation to the alleged scam, a lawyer associated with the case said. Singh and Godhwani are accused of laundering money, punishable under sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the central agency said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Malvinder Singh
- Fortis Healthcare
- Enforcement Directorate
- Delhi Police
ALSO READ
ED arrests ex-Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh, ex-CMD of Religare Enterprises Ltd Sunil Godhwani in RFL case, says lawyer.
RFL case: ED arrests ex-Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh
Former Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh, ex-CMD of Religare Sunil Godhwani arrested
RFL case: ED arrests ex-Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh
Ex-Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh, ex-CMD of Religare Enterprises Ltd Sunil Godhwani sent to ED custody till Nov 18 in RFL case.