International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-China, Sweden escalate war of words over support for detained bookseller

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 12:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 12:25 IST
UPDATE 3-China, Sweden escalate war of words over support for detained bookseller
Chinese flag Image Credit: ANI

Beijing has doubled down in its criticism of Stockholm's support for Gui Minhai, a book publisher detained in China after Sweden's minister for culture attended a literary award ceremony in his honor.

The Chinese ambassador to Sweden had threatened Minister of Culture Amanda Lind with a ban on entering China if she attended the prize-giving on Friday. After the ceremony where Lind defended freedom of speech, China's embassy in Stockholm said in a statement on Saturday that Lind's attendance was a "serious mistake".

It did not reference the potential ban but warned that "wrong deeds will only meet with bad consequences." "Giving an award to such a criminal is an outright political farce ... It also constitutes gross interference in China's judicial sovereignty," the statement said.

Gui Minhai, a Chinese-born Swedish citizen, was abducted in Thailand in 2015 and is now detained in China. When based in Hong Kong, he published books critical of China's leaders, and the case has soured ties between Sweden and China. Gui was briefly released in October 2017, but three months later he was seized by Chinese agents on a train bound for Beijing while in the presence of Swedish diplomats.

Svenska PEN, a literary organization awarded Gui the 2019 Tucholsky Prize, praising his work in the service of free speech. An empty chair symbolically represented the writer at the ceremony in Stockholm. Sweden's foreign ministry said on Friday its view remained that China should release Gui and that it had contacted Chinese authorities over the ambassador's statements.

"It is not okay to interfere with what the Swedish government does," Foreign Minister Ann Linde said in an emailed statement to Reuters. In a transcript of an interview given to Swedish radio on Friday by Chinese Ambassador Gui Congyou, the ambassador said Gui Minhai was being held on suspicion of revealing state secrets and intelligence on China and denied allegations of torture.

The ambassador said Gui Minhai is not a persecuted author but a criminal who has "committed serious offenses in both China and Sweden and a lie-fabricator who viciously attacked the Chinese Government".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Scientists use cytotoxic T-cells analysis to check life longevity

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Hockey India names 33 probables for senior women's national coaching camp

Hockey India on Saturday named 33 probables for the senior womens national coaching camp, beginning November 18 at the Sports Authority of India center in Bengaluru to prepare for the New Zealand tour. After securing a berth in the 2020 Tok...

Lata Mangeshkar doing good: family spokesperson

Lata Mangeshkar, who has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital here, is doing good, a spokesperson of the legendary singers family said Saturday. Mangeshkar, 90, was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital after she complaine...

National Press Day: Mamata urges media to report truth

Describing media as the fourth pillar of democracy, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday urged journalists to report the truth fearlessly. Banerjee made the plea on the National Press Day.On the occasion of NationalPressDa...

Kate Beckinsale shuts down Jamie Foxx dating rumours

Actor Kate Beckinsale has set the record straight on reports that she and Jamie Foxx are dating. Beckinsale took to Instagram to shut down the rumours, which started after the duo attended the Golden Globes Ambassadors Party in Hollywood on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019