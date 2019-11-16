International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff hopeful Gulf crisis will end soon

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 18:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 18:31 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff hopeful Gulf crisis will end soon
Image Credit: Wikipedia

U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff David Goldfein said on Saturday he was hopeful a bitter dispute between Gulf Arab states could soon end and urged them to unify military capabilities as tensions with Iran simmer. Washington sees an ongoing political rift that Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and non-Gulf state Egypt have with Qatar as a threat to efforts to contain Iran and has pushed for a united front.

However, in a sign the dispute may be easing, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain said this week they would compete in a regional soccer tournament in Qatar despite a boycott they have imposed on Doha. "Certainly I am hopeful," Goldfein told Reuters in Dubai when asked if he thought the rift could soon be resolved. "It's certainly in our best interest to see if they can come to a political solution."

Washington has unsuccessfully tried to mediate the dispute, in which the four nations have severed political, trade and transport ties with Qatar since mid-2017 over accusations it supports terrorism. Doha denies the charge and says the embargo aims to impinge on its sovereignty.

The United States is allied to all six Gulf Arab states. Qatar hosts Al-Udeid airbase, the largest U.S. military facility in the region, while Bahrain is home to the Navy's Fifth Fleet. Goldfein earlier pressed the Gulf states to resolve their differences and work together to defend against the threat he said Iran poses to their security.

"When a missile or a UAV (drone) is en route from Iran that is not the time to reconcile past grievances. That time is now. Today," he said at an air chiefs conference. The United States blames Iran for a series of attacks in the Gulf over the summer, including the Sept. 14 missile and drone attack on Saudi Arabia that temporarily shut down half the kingdom's oil production. Tehran denies involvement.

"No one country has everything it needs to defend itself but together we have exactly what we need for collective defense," Goldfein said. "We have the power to begin this right now as we face a common adversary who seems committed to malign behavior across the region."

Gulf military chiefs last month called for unified efforts between their armed forces following the attack on Saudi Arabia. Emphasizing the principle of collective security, Goldfein said the best chance to defend the UAE could be from Qatar or neighboring Oman.

"Neighbours to the right and to the left who by geometry-alone have a better shot," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Scientists use cytotoxic T-cells analysis to check life longevity

Xiaomi to roll out first OTA update for recently-launched Mi Watch

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

`Resort politics' seen ahead of Nashik mayoral election

With their alliance in Maharashtra all but over, the BJP and the Shiv Sena have moved their corporators out of the city ahead of the November 22 election for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor. The BJP, which enjoys a majority in the Nash...

S.Korean help sought to reclaim land lost due to Meghalaya's

Meghalaya has sought South Koreas help to reclaim the land it lost due to unscientific coal mining that went unchecked for decades, a state minister said here on Saturday. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma will lead a high-level delegation to ...

Bangladesh beat India in ACC Emerging Teams Cup

On a day when Bangladeshs national team got a hammering from India in Test cricket, its junior side beat its Indian counterpart by six wickets in the ACC Emerging Teams Cup here on Saturday. Armaan Jaffer helped India to 246 all in 50 overs...

Sudanese officials: 6 troops killed in Yemeni rebel attack

Cairo, Nov 16 AP Officials in Sudan said on Saturday an attack by Yemeni rebels killed six members of a Sudanese paramilitary force thats been fighting in Yemen. Iran-backed Houthi rebels and a Saudi-led coalition that includes the Sudanese...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019