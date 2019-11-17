International Development News
Trump visits medical center to start annual checkup

"Anticipating a very busy 2020, the President is taking advantage of a free weekend here in Washington, D.C., to begin portions of his routine annual physical exam at Walter Reed," Stephanie Grisham said. Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday visited the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to begin part of his annual physical exam, the White House press secretary said in a statement. "Anticipating a very busy 2020, the President is taking advantage of a free weekend here in Washington, D.C., to begin portions of his routine annual physical exam at Walter Reed," Stephanie Grisham said.

The White House typically determines what data will be released from the President's health exam. Trump is not compelled to release any information, and there is no template for the presidential exam. In February, Trump was declared "in very good health" by the White House physician after hours of examinations in what amounted to a test of whether his doctor's order that he follow a healthier diet had paid dividends.

