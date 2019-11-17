Russia to return Ukraine captured naval ships on Monday - Russian news agencies
Russia will return three captured naval ships to Ukraine on Monday and has already moved them to a handover location agreed with Kiev, Russian news agencies cited Crimea's border guard service as saying on Sunday.
A Reuters reporter in Crimea, which Russian annexed from Ukraine in 2014, earlier on Sunday saw tug boats pulling the three vessels through the Kerch Strait towards the Black Sea where they could potentially be handed over to Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
