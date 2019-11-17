International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-French interior minister blames protest violence on 'thugs'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 21:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 20:39 IST
UPDATE 1-French interior minister blames protest violence on 'thugs'
Image Credit: Flickr

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner blamed "thugs" and "bullies" on Sunday for the violence that hit demonstrations the previous day marking marked the first anniversary of the anti-government "yellow vest" protests. "Yesterday, what we saw were few (legitimate) demonstrators but thugs, bullies and morons," Castaner told Europe 1 radio when asked about the violence in Paris on Saturday.

Demonstrators torched cars and pelted police with stones and bottles and police fired tear gas and water cannon during the rallies to mark a year since the birth of the anti-government yellow vest movement. Across France, police arrested 264 people on Saturday, including 173 in Paris, Castaner said.

Some 28,000 people demonstrated across France on Saturday, including 4,700 in Paris. This was more than in recent weeks but less than the record 282,000 estimated for the whole country on Nov. 17, 2018.

Yellow vest activists were staging protests in France on Sunday though these were largely peaceful. In early afternoon around 50 people, some wearing yellow vests, briefly entered the Galeries Lafayette flagship department store on Boulevard Haussman, a tourist hotspot in the centre of Paris.

The activists were quickly evacuated by staff and police. The disruption forced the store to shut down for the rest of the day. A spokeswoman for Galeries Lafayette said the store will open as usual on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

UPDATE 1-White House budget official to testify in impeachment probe on Saturday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh flies in onion supplies as price hits record high

Bangladesh is urgently importing onions by air as the price of the essential ingredient in local dishes soared to record highs, an official said Sunday, with even the prime minister chopping the bulb from her menu. The price of onions -- a ...

Soccer-Portugal edge past Luxembourg to qualify for Euro 2020

Defending champions Portugal edged past Luxembourg 2-0 away from home on Sunday to qualify for Euro 2020.Bruno Fernandes broke the deadlock in the 39th minute and Cristiano Ronaldo added the second with four minutes left to ensure that Port...

Thousands march in Greek annual anti-junta demo

Thousands of Greeks took part in demonstrations Sunday to mark the anniversary of a 1973 anti-junta uprising, with police bracing for trouble after a series of raids on anarchists. This year the protest looks set to be dominated by oppositi...

Pope hosts meal for 1,500 poor and homeless

Pope Francis on Sunday hosted around 1,500 poor and homeless people for lunch at the Vatican, decrying indifference to poverty as the Catholic Church marked its World Day of the Poor. My thoughts go to those who... have promoted solidarity ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019