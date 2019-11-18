International Development News
Development News Edition

Gunman opens fire at California backyard party, shoots nine, several injured

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 11:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 11:31 IST
Gunman opens fire at California backyard party, shoots nine, several injured
Image Credit: pixabay

Police in the California city of Fresno was investigating a mass shooting at a football game party on Sunday in which at least nine people were shot, killing several, with others left in critical condition, a police spokesman said.

A gunman started shooting after entering the backyard of a south Fresno home where a gathering of family and friends was watching a football game after 6 p.m., police said, and neighbors flooded 911 dispatchers with calls for help. The suspect fled the scene and police were combing the neighborhood for witnesses and possible security camera footage.

Police did not release the number of dead at a news conference late on Sunday but said there were multiple deaths among the nine known to have been shot in the city, about 200 miles (322 km) north of Los Angeles. Others at the party may have driven themselves to hospital, police said, adding that some victims were taken to a nearby community medical center with gunshot wounds.

A police spokesman was not immediately available to Reuters for further comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

TRAI hopes to finalise views on call connect charges by Nov-end: Official

The telecom regulator expects to finalise its views on the contentious call connect charges issue by the end of this month, a top TRAI official said on Monday. Last week, TRAI conducted an open house discussion with industry representatives...

UPDATE 9-Choking and crying, Hong Kong protesters pinned back on campus

Hong Kong police fired rubber bullets and tear gas on Monday to pin back frantic anti-government protesters fleeing a university where hundreds were holed up with petrol bombs and other homemade weapons amid fears of a bloody crackdown. Doz...

China stocks rise after interbank lending rate cut

China stocks ended Monday firmer, as investors hoped for more stimulus measures to shore up the slowing economy after a interbank lending rate cut. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.8, to 3,907.93, while the Shanghai Composite Index added ...

Maniesh Paul to voice Kristoff in Hindi version of 'Frozen 2'

Actor Maniesh Paul will be dubbing for the character of Kristoff in the Hindi version of Frozen 2. The actor joins Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra, who will be lending their voices to the two leads -- Elsa and Anna, respectively,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019