International Development News
Development News Edition

Metro project: Cal HC gives permission to move tunnel-boring machine up to 5 metres

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 16:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 16:38 IST
Metro project: Cal HC gives permission to move tunnel-boring machine up to 5 metres

The Calcutta High Court allowed the Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation (KMRC) on Monday to move a tunnel-boring machine up to five metres in the city's Bowbazar area, where an aquifer burst in August during drilling operations, leading to several houses collapsing. The KMRC had moved the high court seeking its permission to move the machine for maintenance work.

The court had, in September, ordered suspension of the tunnelling work for the East-West Metro corridor, following the Bowbazar incident. A division bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee directed the KMRC to work in accordance with the recommendations of an expert committee on shifting of the boring machine.

The bench directed the KMRC to submit a report on completion of the work by December 16, when the matter will be taken up for hearing again. A committee, comprising experts from various countries, submitted a report to the court on Friday, saying the shifting of the tunnel-boring machine by up to five metres was necessary for maintenance work and would be done under its supervision.

"The committee members are of the unanimous opinion that the shifting of the machine by about five metres will not result in soil subsidence and as such not affect life or property above the ground over the distance over which the machine is proposed to be shifted," the report said. The KMRC, which is executing the East-West Metro project in the city, had told the high court on November 8 that the boring machine was at the site since the accident on August 31 and moving it by five metres was necessary to ensure that it remained functional.

The committee has proposed that the ground around the boring machine be sealed with polyurethane grout and work be carried out under the supervision and in the presence of its chairman, Leonard John Endicott, a geotechnical expert from Hong Kong. The other members in the committee include Guy David Christopher Bridges, a tunnel-boring machine expert from Hong Kong, Neelakantan Kumar Pitchumani, a geotechnical expert from Chennai, and Suman Dutta, a structural expert from Kolkata.

The report also suggested that additional monitoring points be installed on the surface and below to detect any ground movement. The court is hearing a PIL seeking termination of underground drilling for metro tunnels in congested areas. The PIL has also challenged the provisions of the Metro Railway (Construction of Works) Act, 1978.

Two machines were deployed to dig parallel tunnels for the underground East-West Metro line, one of which had hit a water pocket, leading to a huge ground subsidence. Several buildings in the congested area collapsed or developed cracks, leaving hundreds homeless.

The KMRC has told the court that work for 9.8 km of the 10.9-km-long underground tunnel has been completed for the metro corridor. Tunnels have been bored under the Hooghly river to connect the twin cities of Kolkata and Howrah through the rapid transit system, spanning a length of 16.6 km from Howrah Maidan to IT hub Sector V in Salt Lake.

The new corridor passes through some of Kolkata's most-congested areas, dotted by century-old buildings, several of which are in a dilapidated condition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-South Africa's SAA to resume some regional flights, cancel domestic

Embattled South African Airways SAA said on Monday it would resume flights to six African destinations but cancel some domestic flights in the next two days, as not all unions had joined a strike over wages currently in its fourth day.State...

Xiaomi seeks incentives to boost exports, seeks clarity on proposed rules

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi on Monday said the Indian government needs to roll out more incentives to boost exports and bring greater clarity around RoDTEP rules, which are proposed to replace the export incentive scheme. Xiaomi, which has pa...

JNU students' protest figures in Lok Sabha

Raising the issue of protest by JNU students, BSP member Danish Ali demanded in the Lok Sabha on Monday that the government should ensure that poor students were not denied the facility of higher education for an affordable fee. He regrette...

Govt overruled RBI to introduce electoral bonds, must be scrapped: Cong

The Congress on Monday alleged that the Modi government had overruled the RBI to introduce electoral bonds to enable black money to enter the BJP coffers and demanded that the scheme be scrapped immediately. Describing it as opaque and prom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019