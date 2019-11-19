U.S. threatens to sanction Iraqi officials for protester deaths
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday said the United States stood ready to impose sanctions on Iraqi officials stealing the nation's wealth and those implicated in the deaths of protesters.
"We will not stand idle while the corrupt officials make the Iraqi people suffer," Pompeo told reporters at the State Department. "The United States will use our legal authority to sanction corrupt individuals that are stealing Iraqis' wealth and those killing and wounding peaceful protesters."
