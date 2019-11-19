International Development News
Development News Edition

Lebanese parliament session expected to be postponed-parliamentary sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 14:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 14:20 IST
Lebanese parliament session expected to be postponed-parliamentary sources

A Lebanese parliament session is expected to be postponed on Tuesday because protests had prevented MPs from arriving, two parliamentary sources said, torpedoing the first session since demonstrations against the ruling elite erupted on Oct. 17.

The postponement is expected to be formally announced by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri later on Tuesday. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Samia Nakhoul)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

European shares edge higher in cautious trading

European shares edged higher on Tuesday after signs of reprieve for Chinas Huawei from further U.S. sanctions, although trading was range-bound as investors waited to see if the United States and China could reach a preliminary trade deal.T...

2,391 people died during monsoon in 2019

As many as 2,391 people lost their lives and over eight lakh houses were damaged during the monsoon this year, Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. When the rains and floods hit different states, ...

TCS launches Microsoft Business Unit to help enterprises leverage AI, ML

IT services major Tata Consultancy Services TCS on Tuesday said it is setting up a new Microsoft Business Unit MBU that will help enterprises to better leverage technologies like artificial intelligence, automation, and cloud. The new unit ...

Demand for European debt holds as trade deal hopes fade

Euro zone bond yields were flat on Tuesday, with gains limited by prolonged trade war uncertainty and a third day of heightened political unrest in Hong Kong. The German 10-year Bund yield was up less than half a basis point at -0.329. Fren...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019