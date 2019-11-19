Lebanese parliament session expected to be postponed-parliamentary sources

A Lebanese parliament session is expected to be postponed on Tuesday because protests had prevented MPs from arriving, two parliamentary sources said, torpedoing the first session since demonstrations against the ruling elite erupted on Oct. 17.

The postponement is expected to be formally announced by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri later on Tuesday. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Samia Nakhoul)

