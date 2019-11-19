Orissa HC asks SP to provide security to litigants, lawyers

The Orissa High Court on Tuesday directed the superintendent of police of Sambalpur district to provide adequate security to litigants and advocates who are approaching the local district and sessions court with their cases. A division bench headed by Chief Justice K S Jhaveri passed the order while adjudicating a PIL that claimed that the lawyers of Sambalpur Bar Association are on strike since September 2018 and are preventing the district judge and other judicial officers from attending courts.

The PIL filed last year by advocate Shivsankar Mohanty sought the high court's intervention in facilitating litigants and "willing" advocates to conduct their cases in the district court. The striking lawyers have also paralysed all the judicial and revenue courts of the district, Mohanty submitted in his petition.

The agitating lawyers of Sambalpur are scheduled to meet on Wednesday to chalk out their next course of action.

