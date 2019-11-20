Pence aide denies conversation alleged by Sondland on Ukraine
Vice President Mike Pence's office denied testimony by U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland on Wednesday that the two men discussed on Sept. 1 the delay in U.S. aid to Ukraine that had become tied to the issue of investigations.
"The Vice President never had a conversation with Gordon Sondland about investigating the Bidens, Burisma, or the conditional release of financial aid to Ukraine based upon potential investigations," Marc Short, Pence's chief of staff, said in a statement. "This alleged discussion recalled by Ambassador Sondland never happened."
