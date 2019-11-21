Sondland never told Pompeo he thought Trump linked Ukraine aid to probes -State Dept

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, who testified on Wednesday in the House impeachment inquiry, never told Secretary of State Mike Pompeo he believed President Donald Trump was linking Ukraine aid to investigations of political opponents, a State Department spokeswoman said.

"Any suggestion to the contrary is flat out false," spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)