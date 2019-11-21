International Development News
Development News Edition

Halkbank seeks to challenge U.S. jurisdiction before entering plea to charges

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 03:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 03:21 IST
Halkbank seeks to challenge U.S. jurisdiction before entering plea to charges
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Turkey's state-owned Halkbank , which U.S. prosecutors have criminally charged with helping Iran evade sanctions, said it should be able to challenge whether U.S. courts can hear the case at all before it entered a formal plea, according to a court filing made public on Wednesday.

The bank also rejected prosecutors' claim that it was a "fugitive" for refusing to appear in federal court in Manhattan to enter a plea, and said that appearing there might be construed as accepting the court's jurisdiction. "As a corporation, Halkbank cannot be a 'fugitive' since it has no physical body to present," the bank said.

Halkbank also said it will ask U.S. District Judge Richard Berman, who has overseen related litigation, to remove himself from the case. A spokesman for U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman in Manhattan, who is not related to the judge, declined to comment.

The U.S. Department of Justice brought the criminal case on Oct. 16, in what the bank called an escalation of Washington's sanctions on Ankara for Turkey's military incursion in Syria. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called the case an "unlawful, ugly" step. It is unclear why Halkbank is seeking the judge's recusal.

Judge Berman previously presided over a criminal case against Turkish-Iranian gold trader Reza Zarrab and Halkbank director Mehmet Hakan Atilla. Zarrab had moved for Berman's recusal on the grounds that he criticized Turkey's government while attending a 2014 symposium in Istanbul. Zarrab pleaded guilty before testifying against Atilla, who was convicted and sentenced to 32 months in prison.

Atilla returned to Turkey this year after leaving prison, and was named general manager of the Istanbul stock exchange. U.S. prosecutors have said that Zarrab, Atilla, Halkbank and other Turkish officials schemed between 2012 and 2016 to help Iran spend revenue from oil and gas sales abroad using sham food and gold transactions, in violation of U.S. sanctions.

Erdogan condemned the case at the time as a political attack on his government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Accounting executive at Apple supplier JDI embezzled $5.25 mln -Asahi

Japan Display Inc dismissed an accounting executive last December for embezzling about 570 million yen 5.25 million of the companys money over four years since the Apple Inc supplier went public, the Asahi daily reported on Thursday.A spoke...

Trail Blazers waive Gasol, could become coach

Six-time All-Star Pau Gasol has been waived by the Portland Trail Blazers, the 7-foot-1 power forward said Wednesday. Signed in July as a free agent, Gasol, 39, did not play a game this season while trying to recover from surgery on his lef...

UPDATE 1-Huawei files application in Canada to stay extradition of CFO

Lawyers for Huawei Technologies Co Ltd filed an application to a Canadian court to immediately stay the extradition proceedings of the companys Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou to the United States, a company spokesman said on Wednesday...

Russia air raids, regime strikes in Syria kill at least 21: Monitor

Attacks by Syrian President Bashar al-Assads forces and air raids by his ally Russia killed at least 21 civilians including 10 children in rebel-held Idlib province on Wednesday, a monitoring group said.The Syrian Observatory for Human Righ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019