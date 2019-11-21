International Development News
Development News Edition

U.N. nuclear watchdog calls on Iran to clear up origin of uranium traces

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 16:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 16:37 IST
U.N. nuclear watchdog calls on Iran to clear up origin of uranium traces
Flag of Iran (representative image) Image Credit: ANI

The U.N. nuclear watchdog and Iran will discuss the discovery of uranium traces at an undeclared site in Tehran next week, the agency's acting chief said on Thursday, adding that Iran had not provided any more information about the origin of the particles. Reuters first reported in September that the International Atomic Energy Agency found the uranium traces at the site that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu drew attention to in a speech last year, calling it a "secret atomic warehouse". Tehran has said the site is a carpet-cleaning facility.

Having long declined to comment on the specifics, two weeks ago the IAEA confirmed to member states that environmental samples taken at the site had shown traces of natural uranium that was processed by human activity but had not been enriched. "We have continued our interactions with Iran since then, but have not received any additional information and the matter remains unresolved," IAEA acting chief Cornel Feruta told a quarterly meeting of his agency's 35-nation Board of Governors.

Feruta told Iran in September that "time is of the essence" in clearing up the origin of the traces. The IAEA has found that the explanations given by Iran so far have not held water. "A meeting between the Agency and Iran is scheduled next week in Tehran to discuss it further," Feruta said. "It is essential that Iran works with the Agency to resolve this matter promptly."

The United States, which like Israel opposes Iran's nuclear deal with major powers, has said the case "can only be seen as an indication of possible undeclared nuclear material in Iran". The ambassador to the IAEA of Tehran's ally Russia has described it as "aspects of nuclear activities in Iran about 20-30 years ago", adding that the issue "doesn't constitute any proliferation concern".

The United States' intelligence agencies and the IAEA believe Iran had a nuclear weapons program that ended long ago. The 2015 deal involved drawing a line under that past, though Tehran still denies ever having pursued nuclear weapons. Feruta, who took over as acting IAEA chief after the death in office of Director General Yukiya Amano, will be succeeded on Dec. 3 by Argentina's Rafael Grossi, who was elected as head of the agency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

13th I-League to kick off on November 30 with clash between Aizawl FC and Mohun Bagan

The 13th edition of the Hero I-League will get underway with a clash between former champions Mohun Bagan FC and Aizawl FC at the Rajiv Gandhi stadium in Aizawl on November 30, the All India Football Federation AIFF said on Thursday. The le...

PM should talk to experts, pol parties to tide over economic

Opposing the Centres decision to hive off and disinvest shares in several PSUs, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should talk to experts and all political parties to tide over the econo...

Stocks slip as divestment drive fails to offset global woes; Tata Steel drops 3.35 pc

Equity indices slipped into the red on Thursday as the governments latest reforms push failed to stem profit-booking amid the protracted US-China tensions. After a choppy session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 76.47 points, or 0.19 percent,...

Senior Christian Democrats rally behind would-be successor to Germany's Merkel

Senior members of Germanys ruling party are rallying around their leader, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, before a weekend congress at which she hopes to show she is the right person to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor. Kramp-Karrenbauer, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019