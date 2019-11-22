International Development News
Development News Edition

Kazakh president sacks mayor after outrage over school latrine rape

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Nur-Sultan
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 12:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 11:56 IST
Kazakh president sacks mayor after outrage over school latrine rape
Image Credit: Flickr

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sacked the mayor of the southern city of Taraz after a 12-year-old student was raped in a school latrine this month, prompting public outrage over officials' negligence and poor education funding. The incident highlighted "systemic shortcomings" in the municipal government's work, Tokayev wrote on Twitter late on Thursday, announcing his order to sack mayor Kairat Dosayev who had run the city of 360,000 since April.

Police have detained a 38-year-old suspected rapist who appeared on the school's CCTV cameras and has been identified by the victim - but was apparently ignored by staff as he hung around the school in broad daylight. Meanwhile, commentators criticized the authorities for failing to ensure the school's safety and to equip it - and 30% of schools in the oil-rich nation still use outdoor latrines - with modern, indoor toilets.

"The country needs a toilet revolution!" wrote Mukhtar Taizhan, a political activist and a member of a public advisory council established by Tokayev in July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Bangladesh bat in maiden pink-ball test against India

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque won the toss and elected to bat against India at Eden Gardens on Friday in the first day-night test for both teams.Visibility of the heavily-lacquered pink ball, especially at twilight, will be a concern for...

Giannis' triple-double leads Bucks past Blazers

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 24 points, 19 rebounds and a career-high 15 assists as the host Milwaukee Bucks posted a 137-129 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. The triple-double was the second of the season for Antetoko...

Couture's OT goal lifts Sharks past Knights

Logan Couture scored the overtime game-winner, and goaltender Aaron Dell provided a scintillating performance to backstop the San Jose Sharks to a 2-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night in Las Vegas. Dell, San Joses backup ...

Investments via P-notes rise in Oct after registering fall for 4 months

After declining for four consecutive months, investments through participatory notes P-notes in the Indian capital market marginally rose to Rs 76,773 crore at the end of October. P-notes are issued by registered foreign portfolio investors...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019