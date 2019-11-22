Japan foreign minister to visit Russia to discuss formal WWII treaty -official
Japan's foreign minister agreed on Friday to visit Russia next month for talks about a formal World War Two peace treaty, a ministry official said, following a decades-old dispute that has prevented the countries from reaching a pact.
Toshimitsu Motegi agreed with counterpart Sergei Lavrov to visit Russia in mid-December and discuss the issue, the official said at a briefing on the sidelines of a meeting of the Group of 20 (G20) nations in the central Japanese city of Nagoya.
Japan claims a string of Russian-controlled western Pacific islands. The territorial row has precluded a formal peace treaty between the two countries.
