International Development News
Development News Edition

Zimbabwe to order importers to declare forex sourcing - government

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Harare
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 17:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 17:53 IST
Zimbabwe to order importers to declare forex sourcing - government
Image Credit: Pixabay

Zimbabwe will force importers to declare sources of foreign currency and those who fail to prove they obtained the money from banks will forfeit their goods to the state, a government official said on Friday. Deputy finance minister Clemence Chiduwa said the directive was meant to tame the black market for dollars.

Shortages of foreign currency, fuel and electricity are characterizing Zimbabwe's worst economic crisis in a decade and have dashed hopes the economy might recover under President Emmerson Mnangagwa who took over from Robert Mugabe in 2017. Chiduwa told reporters that demand for foreign exchange was still high even after the government ended a decade of dollarisation in June as a major step towards fully restoring its domestic currency.

He added that the practice by local businesses of indexing prices to the U.S. dollar was driving up inflation, which economists say reached 440% in October. "In the event that you are not able to declare the official source of foreign currency, you forfeit whatever you have to the state. So this will deal with black market operations," said Chiduwa.

Foreign currency shortages have also been worsened by Zimbabwe's failure to attract foreign investment and loans. The country owes foreign lenders more than $9 billion, most of it arrears, and does not qualify for new funding. Western nations channel financial help through local charities, but China has emerged as a major direct donor and investor by funding infrastructures like airports, power, and water.

On Tuesday, however, China accused Zimbabwe of understating its financial help, after budget figures released last week showed that Beijing ranked poorly on the list of Harare's foreign donors. Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said China provided $3.6 million between January and September this year but the Chinese Embassy in Harare said it had provided $136.8 million.

In a country where authorities have a history of quietly racking up foreign debt without the approval of parliament, the funding discrepancy immediately raised questions from government critics as to whether it was hiding figures or it had just made an accounting error. On Friday, Chinese ambassador to Zimbabwe Guo Shaochun told Reuters it was an accounting issue by Zimbabwe, adding that Harare accepted that figures released by China were correct.

Ncube also told reporters the issue had been resolved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Fully geared to tackle terrorists waiting to sneak into JK: BSF officer

Terrorists are waiting for an opportunity to sneak into Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistan, a top Border Security Force BSF officer said on Friday while giving the assurance that his force is fully geared up to meet the challenge. The officer ...

Unlike his BHU brother, new Sanskrit teacher of Belur college

At a time when students of the Banaras Hindu University are up in arms over appointment of a Muslim Sanskrit teacher, a man from the minority community selected as an Assistant Professor of Sanskrit by a city-based college on Friday said he...

French ex-minister charged in EU 'fake jobs' scandal

Former French justice minister Michel Mercier has been charged with complicity in the embezzlement of public money over allegations his party gave members suspected fake jobs as European Parliament assistants, legal sources said Friday. Mer...

Govt raises concern over fake invoicing in B2B trade impacting GST collections

The government on Friday raised concerns over fake invoices being generated in the business-to-business B2B segment which is impacting GST collections. This under-reporting has become a challenge for the government, Minister of State for Fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019