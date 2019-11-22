International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Dutch state not obliged to take back Islamic State children -appeals court

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dutch
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 21:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 21:08 IST
UPDATE 1-Dutch state not obliged to take back Islamic State children -appeals court
Image Credit: Flickr / Kurdishstruggle

The Dutch state is not obliged to actively help repatriate the young children of women who left the Netherlands and joined Islamic State in Syria, an appeals court in The Hague said on Friday, overturning an earlier ruling.

A lower court earlier this month had said the government must actively help repatriate 56 children living in poor conditions in camps in Syria. All the children have Dutch nationality and are under 12 years old. Most are younger than six.

The government appealed the lower court ruling, citing national security and the risks it said Dutch officials would face by going into the camps to find the women and children. It said the ruling would negatively impact Dutch foreign policy and international cooperation.

The women and children concerned are living in very poor conditions which could rapidly deteriorate as winter arrives in the Al-Hol camp in northeastern Syria, their lawyer Andre Seebregts told the court. In total, around 68,000 defeated fighters of Islamic State and their families are being held in the camp, according to the Red Cross. They are under the custody of Syrian Kurdish forces after they took the jihadist group's last enclave.

Government figures show that, as of October, some 55 Islamic State militants still based in northern Syria had travelled there from the Netherlands. There were also at least 90 children with Dutch parents or parents who had lived for a considerable time in the Netherlands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Trump calls for Senate trial if House of Representatives impeach him

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he wanted a trial by the Senate if the House of Representatives went ahead and impeached him. The democratic-controlled House of Representatives are conducting public hearings on the impeachment proc...

Punjab Police secures extradition of gangster Budda

Wanted gangster Sukhpreet Singh Dhaliwal, alias Budda, is being deported from Armenia and will be arrested by the state police upon his arrival at the international airport in Delhi, Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta said here on Friday. He said in a...

What's wrong with Muslim teaching Sanskrit literature, asks RSS affiliate Samskrita Bharati

RSS-affiliate Samskrita Bharati on Friday came out in support of Feroze Khan, an assistant professor at BHUs Sanskrit department, whose appointment was opposed by ABVP, saying he was trained by them and asked what is wrong with a Muslim tea...

UPDATE 1-Three dead after Colombia protests, tear gas used in renewed confrontations

Three people were killed following Thursday protest marches across Colombia, the defense minister said, and widespread public transportation problems plagued cities on Friday amid calls for another protest. More than 250,000 people marched ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019