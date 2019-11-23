Former Trump admin official Bolton: Twitter 'liberated' account from W.House control

Former U.S. national security adviser John Bolton said on Friday that Twitter Inc had returned control of his personal account to him after it had been taken over by the White House, in his first tweets since resigning in September.

"We have now liberated the Twitter account, previously suppressed unfairly in the aftermath of my resignation as National Security Advisor," Bolton tweeted to his more than 790,000 followers.

"In full disclosure, the @WhiteHouse never returned access to my Twitter account. Thank you to @twitter for standing by their community standards and rightfully returning control of my account," he wrote.

