Pence visits U.S. troops in Iraq, to meet prime minister - government source

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence landed in Iraq on Saturday to visit U.S. troops and was set to meet Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, a source in the premier's office said.

Pence visited Al Asad Air Base in western Iraq where U.S. troops are stationed. The Iraqi government source gave no further details.

