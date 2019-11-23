UPDATE 1-Pence visits U.S. troops in Iraq, holds call with prime minister
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence visited U.S. troops in Iraq on Saturday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday period.
During his visit Pence also held a call with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi. Pence visited Al Asad Air Base in western Iraq where U.S. troops are stationed. Americans celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
