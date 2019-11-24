International Development News
Chronology of events in Maharashtra case

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 14:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 14:24 IST
Chronology of events in Maharashtra case
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (Photo/ANI)

Following is the chronology of events in the Maharashtra government formation in which the Supreme Court on Sunday asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to place before it by Monday morning the letters of Maharashtra Governor recommending revocation of President's rule in the state and inviting Devendra Fadnavis to form a government. - October 21, 2019: Elections for 14th Legislative Assembly carried out in Maharashtra for 288 seats.

- October 24: Results declared. BJP gets 105 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena which got 56 seats. NCP got 54 seats while the Congress secured 44 seats. - November 9: Governor invites BJP to indicate a willingness to form the government while giving it 48 hours to prove that it has the requisite majority.

- November 10: BJP expresses the inability to form a government. - November 10: Shiv Sena asked by Governor to convey its willingness to form a government by granting it 24 hours to demonstrate its majority.

- November 11: Shiv Sena stakes claim to form a government while submitting that it has the majority support. It also requests for three days time to give the letters of support. - November 11: Governor declines to accommodate the request for three days and rejects the claim of Shiv Sena to form the government. Governor invites NCP to indicate its willingness and ability to form a government.

- November 12: Governor's decision in rejecting Shiv Sena's claim to form the government with requisite support challenged in SC. - November 12: President's rule imposed in Maharashtra.

- November 13: Shiv Sena does not mention its plea challenging the governor's decision in SC. - November 22: Combine agrees to name of Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister of the post-poll alliance "Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi".

- November 23: President's rule revoked at 5.47 am on Saturday, Fadnavis sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister, Ajit Pawar as Dy CM. - November 23: Combine moves SC challenging Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari's decision, seek an urgent hearing. SC registry posts the matter for hearing on Sunday.

- November 24: SC asks Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to place before it tomorrow morning letters of Maharashtra Governor recommending revocation of President's rule, issues notice to Centre and others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Latest News

India complete formalities in 47 minutes, record 12th successive series win at home

An untested pink ball was not able to reduce the glaring gulf between the two teams as India bulldozed Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in their first ever day-night Test to record their 12th home series win in a row. With Bangladesh re...

Will wait for SC's decision, want Fadnavis to resign, says NCP leader Malik

Nationalist Congress Party NCP leader Nawab Malik on Sunday said that he will wait for the Supreme Courts decision on the plea filed by NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress against BJP-lead government formation in the state. Speaking to media, Malik...

Truecaller to foray into credit business in early 2020: Co-founder Nami Zarringhalam

Truecaller plans to use its payments platform to foray into credit business early 2020, turning it into a complete fin-tech company, co-founder Nami Zarringhalam said here. In an exclusive interview to the PTI at the company headquarters, N...

No progress possible without knowledge of one's mother tongue: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that all progress is meaningless if ones mother tongue is neglected. He was addressing countrymen in his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat. United Nations has declared 2019 as the International Y...
