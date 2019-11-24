International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Security forces kill five in southern Iraq as protests continue - sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Baghdad
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 15:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 15:10 IST
UPDATE 2-Security forces kill five in southern Iraq as protests continue - sources

Security forces opened fire on protesters in southern Iraq, killing at least five people and wounding dozens of others, police and medical sources said, as weeks of unrest in Baghdad and some southern cities continue.

Protesters had gathered overnight on three bridges in the city, and security forces used live ammunition and tear gas canisters to disperse them, killing three, police and hospital sources said. More than 50 others were wounded, mainly by live bullets and tear gas canisters, in clashes in the city, they added.

Two more people were killed and over 70 wounded on Sunday after security forces used live fire to disperse protesters near the country's main Gulf port of Umm Qasr near Basra, police and medical sources said. Hospital sources said the cause of death was live fire, adding that some of the wounded are in critical condition.

The protesters had gathered to demand security forces open roads around the port town blocked by government forces in an attempt to prevent protesters from reaching the port's entrance. On Friday, Iraqi security forces dispersed by force protesters who had been blocking the entrance to the port and reopened it, port officials said.

Umm Qasr is Iraq's largest commodities port and it receives imports of grain, vegetable oils and sugar shipments that feed a country largely dependent on imported food. At least 330 people have been killed since the start of mass unrest in Baghdad and southern Iraq in early October, the largest demonstrations since the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003.

Protesters are demanding the overthrow of a political class seen as corrupt and serving foreign powers while many Iraqis languish in poverty without jobs, healthcare or education. The unrest has shattered the relative calm that followed the defeat of the Islamic State in 2017.

Medical authorities evacuated infants and children from a hospital in central Nassiriya overnight after tear gas spread inside hospital courtyards, two hospital sources said. Protests continued in Nassiriya on Sunday, with some government offices set on fire, sources said.

Elsewhere in southern Iraq, hundreds of protesters burned tyres and blocked some roads on Sunday in Basra, preventing government employees from reaching offices, police said. Iraqi security forces also wounded at least 24 people in the Shi'ite holy city of Kerbala overnight after opening fire on demonstrators to prevent them from reaching the local government headquarters, medical and security sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli PM holds tense Cabinet meeting as indictment looms

Jerusalem, Nov 24 AP Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is leading a noticeably tense Cabinet meeting. Its his first since Israels attorney general announced Netanyahu will be indicted for bribery, fraud and breach of trust. Netanyah...

UPDATE 2-Pope urges abolition of nuclear weapons at Japan's ground zeros

Pope Francis brought his campaign to abolish nuclear weapons to the only two cities ever hit by atomic bombs on Sunday, calling their possession indefensibly perverse and immoral and their use a crime against mankind and nature. Francis vis...

Italian coast guard recovers 7 bodies of migrants off island

Rome, Nov 24 AP Italian news reports say the coast guard has recovered the bodies of seven migrants near Lampedusa, an island south of Sicily. The coast guard, aided by border police boats, kept us a search Sunday of rough seas for as many ...

JNU forms high-level committee even as HRD ministry's committee report due

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday announced the formation of a seven-member high-level committee for resolution of the ongoing conflict between students and the varsity administration. According to a circular issued by JNU registrar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019