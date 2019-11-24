International Development News
UK police charge man with human trafficking offences in Vietnamese truck deaths inquiry

  • Reuters
  • London
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 17:02 IST
  • Created: 24-11-2019 16:43 IST
British police have charged a 23-year-old man from Northern Ireland with human trafficking offences as part of their inquiry into the deaths of 39 Vietnamese people found in the back of a truck near London last month. The police said in a statement that Christopher Kennedy was arrested on Friday, Nov. 22, and that he is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court in England on Monday.

The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised charges of conspiracy to arrange or facilitate the travel of people with a view to exploitation and conspiracy to facilitate the commission of a breach of UK immigration law, it said. The victims, 31 males and eight women, were found in a truck container on an industrial estate in Grays, Essex, not far from docks on the River Thames, on Oct. 23.

The truck driver, who is also from Northern Ireland, has been charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, and money laundering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

