UK PM Johnson: I will not cut the armed forces

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday he would not cut the armed forces.

"No, no," Johnson said when asked if he would cut troop numbers.

"On the armed services, as I have made clear repeatedly, we will not be cutting our armed services in any form - we will be maintaining the size of our armed services," Johnson said.

