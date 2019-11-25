International Development News
Development News Edition

Australia probes allegations China tried to plant spy in parliament

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Canberra
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 03:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 03:39 IST
Australia probes allegations China tried to plant spy in parliament
Image Credit: Flickr

Australia is investigating allegations that China tried to install an agent in a parliamentary seat in Canberra, the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation said in a rare statement, adding it was taking the matter seriously. The spy agency issued the statement late on Sunday after allegations were aired on Australian television that a suspected Chinese espionage ring offered A$1 million ($679,000) to pay for a Melbourne luxury car dealer, Bo "Nick" Zhao, to run for a seat in Australia's federal parliament.

"The reporting on Nine's Sixty Minutes contains allegations that ASIO takes seriously," ASIO Director-General of Security Mike Burgess said in the statement. "Australians can be reassured that ASIO was previously aware of matters that have been reported today, and has been actively investigating them," he said.

Officials at China's embassy in Canberra were not immediately available for comment. Zhao told ASIO about the alleged approach from another Melbourne businessman about a year ago, the Sydney Morning Herald said in the joint report with 60 Minutes and The Age newspaper, citing Zhao's associates and Western security sources.

Zhao was found dead in March in a Melbourne motel room. ASIO's Burgess said he would not comment further and that the matter was subject to a coronial inquiry. He said he was committed to protecting Australia's democracy and sovereignty.

"Hostile foreign intelligence activity continues to pose a real threat to our nation and its security. ASIO will continue to confront and counter foreign interference and espionage in Australia," his statement said. Resource-rich Australia's ties with its most important trading partner China have deteriorated in recent years, amid accusations that Beijing is meddling in domestic affairs.

The latest allegations followed separate reports that a Chinese defector who said he was an intelligence operative gave a sworn statement to ASIO detailing how China funds and conducts political interference in Taiwan, Australia and Hong Kong. Responding to those reports, police in China's financial hub of Shanghai said on Saturday that the "so-called China spy" was a 26-year-old convicted fraudster from the eastern province of Fujian.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Winston, Bucs stop Falcons cold in Atlanta

Jameis Winston shrugged off two first-quarter interceptions to throw for 313 yards and three touchdowns Sunday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dumped the Atlanta Falcons, 35-22, in Atlanta. Chris Godwin enjoyed a monster game for Tampa Bay 4-7,...

Plane crashes into homes in east DR Congo city, killing 29

Goma DR Congo, Nov 25 AFP At least 29 people were killed when a small plane crashed after takeoff into a densely populated area of the city of Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. A survivor among the 19 people -- 17 passengers and...

Tennis-Shapovalov proud of Canada's run to final

Denis Shapovalov said he was proud to have played in Canadas first Davis Cup final although it sucked to lose after he succumbed to Rafael Nadal in Madrids Magic Box on Sunday.The 20-year-old was handed mission impossible after team mate Fe...

REFILE-Wall St Week Ahead-Conditions may be set for Santa Claus rally

A year after the U.S. stock market plunged, many investors believe conditions are in place to avoid another year-end pullback and possibly set the stage for a rally to finish off 2019. A more accommodative Federal Reserve compared with a ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019