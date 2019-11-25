International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi-NCR pollution: SC pulls up Punjab, Haryana for stubble burning despite its orders

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 14:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 14:45 IST
Delhi-NCR pollution: SC pulls up Punjab, Haryana for stubble burning despite its orders

The Supreme Court Monday pulled up the governments of Punjab and Haryana for increase in stubble burning despite its order prohibiting it and said people in Delhi can't be left to die due to air pollution.

A bench of justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta took serious note of stubble burning in the two states and said that the life span of millions of citizens has shortened and people are "suffocating" due to pollution in Delhi-NCR.

"Can you treat people like this and permit them to die due to pollution," asked the bench.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Husband of sarpanch beaten to death in Rajasthan's Alwar

A 40-year old businessman, who was the husband of a sarpanch, was beaten to death in Alwar district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday. The incident occurred in the Mandawar area on Sunday evening when Mahaveer Yadav was returning home fro...

We 'didn't realise' Zayn Malik wasn't happy in One Direction, says Harry Styles

Singer and former One Direction member Harry Styles claims nobody knew that fellow bandmate Zayn Malik wasnt happy in the music group. Malik was the first one to leave the band in 2015.Styles said with tours and album deals, the other 1D me...

Sonia leads Cong protest in Parliament against BJP's move to form Maha govt

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday led a protest in Parliament premises against the BJPs move to form the government in Maharashtra as senior leaders from the opposition party raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Term...

Gold declines Rs 166 on weak global trend

Gold prices declined Rs 166 to Rs 38,604 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday amid sell-off in international markets, according to HDFC Securities. The precious metal had closed at Rs 38,770 per 10 gram on Saturday.Spot gold price ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019