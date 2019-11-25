International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S. Supreme Court turns away murder case highlighted in 'Serial' podcast

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 20:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 20:29 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S. Supreme Court turns away murder case highlighted in 'Serial' podcast
Image Credit: Wikipedia

A Baltimore man will remain behind bars for the 1999 murder of his former high school girlfriend after the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected his bid for a new trial in a case that captured public attention after the podcast "Serial" raised questions about his prosecution. The justices turned away an appeal by Adnan Syed, 39, who has been serving a life sentence since 2000 after being convicted in the strangling death of high school classmate Hae Min Lee. Maryland's highest court in March ruled out a new trial for Syed despite his attorney's failure to properly defend him.

Prosecutors said Syed killed the 17-year-old Lee in 1999 in the parking lot of a Best Buy store shortly after school, and then buried her body in a shallow grave later that evening. He was jealous, the state argued, because she had started dating someone else. Lee's body was found three weeks later. There were no eyewitnesses to the murder but one witness said he helped Syed bury the body. A jury in Baltimore convicted Syed of first-degree murder and other charges in 2000.

In 2015, a state court reopened the case to allow Syed to argue that his initial defense lawyer had been ineffective because she failed to contact and interview a witness, Asia McClain, who could have provided a potential alibi. McClain had said she remembered speaking with Syed at the school library during the time prosecutors had said Syed killed Lee. A new trial was ordered for Syed after a state intermediate appeals court said the attorney's incompetence resulted in impermissible prejudice to Syed's defense.

Syed's case won public attention in 2014 when it was the subject of the "Serial" podcast, produced by public radio station WBEZ Chicago and downloaded tens of millions of times. It has since inspired news articles and a documentary on HBO. Last March, in a closely divided 4-3 ruling, the Maryland Court of Appeals, the state's top court, overturned that decision because the jury could have disregarded prosecutors' timeline for when Lee was killed, but still believed that Syed murdered her.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A place on Earth with no life?

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

HC asks UP govt to file affidavit on govt bungalow for Shivpal Yadav

The Allahabad High Court on Monday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to clarify its decision on allotting type-6 bungalows to Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia leader Shivpal Singh Yadav and three other law makers. Shivpal Singh Yadav was...

Annual health check-up scheme for Delhi govt employees rolled out

The annual health check-up scheme for Delhi governments employees of 40 years of age and above, as approved in-principle by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, was rolled out, a statement said on Monday. According to the statement issued by the LG off...

WB adopted most elements of Poshan Abhiyan: Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani on Monday said though West Bengal does not get involved in any central government programme, it has adopted most elements of the Poshan Abhiyan. They have adopted most of the Poshan Abhiyan elements. They would n...

EU close to addressing too-big-to-fail financial clearing house issue

European Union governments are close to agreeing new rules for handling failures of clearing houses, increasing the burden on these firms to limit losses that might rock the financial system, EU documents and sources said. The rules could s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019