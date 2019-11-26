Hong Kong to re-open Cross-Harbor Tunnel on Wednesday after protests

Hong Kong authorities will re-open the Cross-Harbor Tunnel on Wednesday morning, a senior official said, restoring a major transit link connecting two sides of the city.

The tunnel, which links Hong Kong island to the Kowloon peninsula, was shut after protesters occupied a nearby university campus last week, fighting fiery battles with police. Chief secretary Matthew Cheung said on Tuesday the violence had left the tunnel looking like a "war-zone", with fire hydrants and toll booths damaged.

Hundreds of government staff and contractors have spent several days clearing the site, he said.

