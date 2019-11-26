International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Russia hopes to agree new S-400 missile deal with Turkey next year

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 15:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 15:36 IST
UPDATE 2-Russia hopes to agree new S-400 missile deal with Turkey next year
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Russia hopes to seal a deal to supply Turkey with more S-400 missile systems in the first half of next year, the head of Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheev, said in an interview with RIA news agency published on Tuesday. Such a move could further sour ties between Turkey and the United States, which has suspended Ankara from the F-35 stealth fighter jet program, in which it was a producer and buyer, to punish it for buying S-400 batteries earlier this year.

Washington has also warned of possible U.S. sanctions, saying the missiles are not compatible with NATO defenses, but has not yet imposed them. A senior U.S. State Department official said last week that Turkey needed to get rid of the S-400s it had already bought to mend fences. But Mikheev said in an interview with RIA that Moscow and Ankara were actively discussing Ankara taking up an option that was part of the original contract for it to take delivery of more S-400 systems with talks focused on financial questions.

"We hope that in the first half of 2020 we will sign the contract documents," RIA cited Mikheev as saying. "But I want to stress that military-technical cooperation with Turkey is not limited to the supply of the S-400s. We have big plans ahead." As Mikheev's comments emerged, President Tayyip Erdogan was cited on Tuesday as saying Turkish and U.S. officials would conduct efforts until April to sort out the dispute between the NATO allies over the S-400s.

"There is a process that is ongoing until April. Our defense and foreign ministers will carry out these efforts. We need to see where we get with these efforts," broadcaster NTV reported him as saying when asked how they would resolve the row. After the delivery of S-400 parts to Turkey began in July, Erdogan said that the system would be fully deployed by April 2020.

ISSUE "RELATED TO NATO" At a meeting in the White House earlier this month, Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to ask their respective ministers and national security advisers to work on resolving the S-400 issue.

"This is an issue that is related to NATO. There is nothing about using or not using them," Erdogan told reporters on a flight to Turkey from Qatar on Monday. "There are steps that need to be taken within the NATO rules. Our colleagues will do the work." Erdogan is set to attend a summit of NATO heads of state and government in London on Dec. 3-4.

Turkish media said on Monday F-16 warplanes would fly over the country's capital Ankara to test the S-400 system, but Turkish officials have not confirmed that such tests took place. In the interview published on Tuesday, Rosoboronexport's Mikheev said the new S-400 deal option, if signed, would cover a new regiment of the defense systems and that some of the components would be produced in Turkey.

He said it was premature to talk about which components would be made in Turkey however and in what quantities. Mikheev was cited as saying that efforts by the United States to stop other countries buying Russian military hardware had not been as effective as Washington hoped.

"You can see how confident India, China, Turkey, and other countries are on the international stage," he said. "Many are openly outraged by U.S. sanctions policy, which is trying to prevent them from developing their own armed forces and technical military cooperation with Russia," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Sudan militia leader grew rich by selling gold

Late last year, as President Omar Hassan al-Bashirs hold on power weakened, one of Sudans most feared militia leaders lashed out against the government of his long-time ally and benefactor.In a speech to cheering troops, militia chief Moham...

The 13th Edition of CPhI & P-MEC India Expo Leads the Transformation in the Global Pharmaceutical Space

&#160;Informa Markets in India, formerly UBM India, raised the curtains to the 13th edition of South Asias biggest Pharma event, CPhI P-MEC&#160;India expo, a three-day exhibition, fromNovember 26th - 28th, 2019, at the India Expo Centre i...

Fadnavis quits as CM ahead of SC-ordered floor test, admits he has no majority

In another dramatic twist to the month-long Maharashtra political saga, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday resigned as chief minister ahead of the floor test, admitting he does not have the numbers shortly after his deputy and NCP lead...

Andhra govt allocates Rs 1.20 cr for maintenance of CM's camp residence

Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday said it has allotted Rs 1.20 crore for annual maintenance of camp residence of Chief Minister for 2019-20. The Government of Andhra Pradesh has allotted Rs 1.20 crore for annual maintenance of Camp resid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019