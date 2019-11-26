Detailed deliberations, systemic efforts required for clearing pendency: Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind Tuesday termed the delay in deciding cases as a "hurdle" in the way of delivering justice and called for "detailed deliberations and systemic efforts" for clearing the bottleneck of pendency. Speaking at the 70th Constitution Day celebrations at the Supreme Court, the President hailed the efforts undertaken by the apex court in providing the judgements in nine regional languages.

"Happy that the Supreme Court has followed up my suggestion and started making its judgments available in nine regional languages. In the days to come, the list can include more languages, so that common people can read the verdicts of the highest court," Kovind said. On the issue of making justice accessible to all, he said that there has to be "collective effort" of all the stakeholders including the bench and the bar.

"Another hurdle in the way of justice is the delay and the resulting backlog. Clearing this bottleneck requires detailed deliberations and systemic efforts," Kovind said. Chief Justice of India S A Bobde stressed the use of artificial intelligence in dealing with problems faced by the judiciary.

The apex court also launched its official mobile application and a translation software SUVAS (Supreme Court Vidhik Anuvaad Software) which translates judgments in nine Indian languages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)